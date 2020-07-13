Exclusive: Nivedita Basu Shares Her Experience As Jury Member For Lockdown Film Festival

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, several popular film festivals around the world as well as in India are taking the digital route. The Lockdown Film Festival that was recently organized by Carrot Films was not only a one-of-a-kind multimedia short film festival, but also offered a platform for aspiring filmmakers to document stories of ordinary people coping with the pandemic and their viewpoint on the current situation. In an exclusive interaction with Republic World, Producer Nivedita Basu, who was a part of the jury, opened up about her experience on being a jury for this film festival and also the entire concept of it.

Talking about the initiative Nivedita Basu revealed, “With NFDC, Carrot films have bridged the gap between the content creators and the distributors. There is always this feeling even with the feature films or web, of what to do next? How to put them on platforms that will help gain more visibility or promote them in such a way that it gets more eyeballs. So here NFDC is helping them do that, and I think the whole team has put in a lot of effort and are working with sincerity.”

The festival received more than 300 entries, out of which 20 were shortlisted after a long selection process. Talking about her experience as a jury she adds, “Being a part of the jury is like the light at the end of the tunnel. Even as a jury, we feel privileged that we were able to push the young filmmakers to create content for a particular platform which will help them gain a large amount of visibility.”

The producer further went on to Carrot Films for this initiative. She said, “Carrot films deserve a pat on their back for this initiative. Because it's just the beginning and these filmmakers are very young and they will be doing some exciting work in the future as well. So Carrot films gave them their first break. I thank everyone who has appreciated the films that we have selected and after NFDC has come on board it will be even more exciting”.

About Lockdown Film Festival

The Lockdown Film Festival was organised by Carrot Films to encourage aspiring filmmakers to showcase their creativity. Carrot Films, collaborating with NFDC (National Film Development Corporation of India), is presenting films on NFDC's home-grown OTT platform, Cinemas of India. The festival streams twenty shortlisted films made during the lockdown by upcoming filmmakers. The festival's jury members include respected personalities like Aparna Sen, Sharmila Tagore, Prahlad Kakkar, Nivedita Basu, Gautum Rode, Hiten Tejwani, and Ken Ghosh.

