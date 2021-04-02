'Just two opportunities': Milind Soman shares 'before & after kadha' looks in quirky post

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who was diagnosed with COVID, is often seen updating fans about his health. The actor, who is seen documenting his quarantine time at home, is quite vigilant about his health and diet. Milind recently took to Instagram and shared pictures while drawing comparisons between his expressions 'before and after drinking kadha' amid COVID.

Milind Soman gives a glance of life post COVID diagnosis

The actor who is recovering from his illness at a rapid pace, jokingly wrote that he is only left with these two opportunities to get himself clicked. He seems to be missing his marathons and adventurous trips around the world while enjoying his time with his wife Ankita Konwar. "Before kadha or after kadha. Just two opportunities to take a pic! Happy weekend people take care!!!!" he wrote. Earlier, the 16 December actor shared a picture from his Day 10 of quarantine. "Even though the sunlight in the hills is gorgeous, I think it's enough with the portraits," he wrote as he shared a close-up of his face. He also revealed his temperature and pulse rate on Day 10 of quarantining. "Today temp 97.5 - 02 99 - pulse 66 #covid19 #quarantineselfie," Soman said.

The actor revealed that he contracted the disease despite being "reasonably careful" in taking all the precautions. The actor-model on March 25 shared the news about his diagnosis and said he is under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor, who was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series Paurashpur, revealed that since he has been travelling frequently since last year, he has got himself tested for COVID-19 at least 30 times. "I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been travelling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine," Soman said.Apart from sharing his health update daily, the actor also documented his displeasure of not being able to celebrate Holi with his wife. Though he could not step out for the celebrations, yet he shared pictures of his wife who bought him mangoes while wearing the PPE kit as a precautionary measure.



(Image credit: Instagram)