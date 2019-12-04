Justice For Disha: Actor Rakul Preet Singh Says We 'need Stricter Punishment' For Rapists

Justice for Disha campaign, for bringing the Hyderabad rape and murder perpetrators to justice, has caused widespread outrage throughout the country. Speaking about the implementation of stricter laws in India, actor Rakul Preet Singh expressed her anger as she stated that everything about women has now become a debate in the country. She claimed that it is the need of the hour to set an example for the country by urgently meting out the strictest punishment on the accused in the Hyderabad horror case. Rakul Preet said,

"You know it's really sad that every time an incident like this happens, we talk for about a few days, a few weeks.. there's a lot of rage.. there's a lot of anger in the country and then after a few weeks, we forget it all.. until it happens again. So I think there needs to be a very strong law, there needs to be punishment. We do have laws but there needs to be stricter punishment, and I honestly feel one severe lesson will create fear in the minds of other people who will not even think of doing something like this. I think that's what we need to do."

Read | Justice For Disha: Lone Witness Recounts Hyderabad Horror; Narrates Phone Call To Police

Spine-chilling Hyderabad horror

A 26-year-old doctor was allegedly raped and killed in Shamshabad, Telangana, by four men on the night of November 27. According to the Cyberabad Police, the four accused punctured the rear wheel of her scooter, offered to help her, dragged her to a secluded spot close to a toll plaza and raped her. The police said that the victim had died due to suffocation and the accused later burnt her body. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared of a lorry driver. The police also confirmed that the four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice.

Read | Justice for Disha: People take out candlelight marches against rape and murder of vet

Read | Hyderabad: Activists demand increase in the conviction rate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.