'Justice Is Important': Vishal Kirti Pens Emotional Blog On Sushant's Death Anniversary

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to Twitter and penned an emotional, grief-stricken blog for the actor. In the blog, Vishal expressed his love towards the actor and how his wife Shweta Singh Kirti along with the family has been working tirelessly day and night to seek justice for her brother’s death. Vishal also gave an update about Shweta and revealed that she has decided to spend the month in solidarity alone on the mountains and that no one in the family is aware of her whereabouts.

Vishal Kirti pens an emotional blog on Sushant's death anniversary

Vishal titled the blog ‘On death and dying, and wrote how things changed after the sudden demise of Sushant. ‘Externally, we are doing practical things like earning a living, raising our children, and supporting our parents, which are the same as before. But internally, we experience a big void which is devoid of everything but grief,” he wrote. Further, he wrote about his wife and shared that she ‘ is processing’ her brother’s loss in ‘complete isolation.’ Vishal wrote that the entire month of June, Shweta is on a ‘solitary retreat, deep into the mountains, with no human contact.’

‘Not only human contact, but she also has no means of communication like internet or cell phone or even a car to drive back. All we know is the date and time when she would like to be picked up from her barebones cabin in the mountains,’ Vishakl further informed through his heartwarming blog. Vishal also penned about expressing his thoughts on a public forum so that he wants people to appreciate the fact that ‘getting justice for your family member is only one of the components of grieving.’ He opined that ‘ Justice is certainly important but tending to the broken hearts is also important.’ Towards the end of the blog, Vishal spoke about how the entire family is striving hard to cope up with the heavy loss that has left a ‘permanent emotional imprint and void.’

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Vishal wrote, “Even after reaching a state of acceptance, there is a complete understanding that the void will remain unfilled permanently. We can go back to laughing with our children and friends with time, but a deep knowledge of this undercurrent void persists even in those moments.” “Sushant Singh Rajput is not only a source of pride for my wife’s family but also for his millions of admirers. Sushant was certainly gifted and special and honed his craft to excellence with hard work. He studied interesting books and worked and took interest in different areas. He donated generously and had big aspirations, not only for himself but for society in general. He was loving and kind, childlike and innocent, playful yet deep, a paradox of existence,” he wrote while concluding the heartfelt blog.

IMAGE: deep_and_slow_thinker/Instagram

