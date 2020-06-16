Jyotiraditya Scindia Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Conveys Deep Condolences To Kin

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the ruling party just precipitating the fall of Kamal Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, took to Twitter to express grief over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. He hailed the late actor as a brilliant talent and mourned that he has 'gone too soon'. Scindia also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Rajput's family and friends.

#SushantSinghRajput’s demise is extremely heartbreaking for all. A brilliant talent gone too soon...he was destined to reach greater heights. My condolences to his family, close ones and fans. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Mumbai Police confirmed to Republic TV on Sunday, June 14 that the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. No suicide note was found and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) had been registered. Rajput's PR team issued a statement requesting the media to help maintain privacy in this moment of grief. His death is being probed.

Read Team SSR's statement here:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Career graph

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

