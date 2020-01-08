'K.G.F': Chapter 2 Hero Yash Turns 33; Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Him

Yash has become a household name in the Kannada-film-viewing houses. He has established himself as a star in the Kannada film industry. After his film KGF released last year, he enjoyed even more success.

The film was a pan-India hit and, being available in multiple languages. The film made Yash as one of the most bankable stars of South India. On the occasion of his 33rd birthday, here are some lesser-known facts of the 'Rocking Star' Yash.

Lesser known facts of K.G.F. Chapter 2 hero Yash:

Childhood of K.G.F: Chapter 2 hero Yash

Yash hails from a small town in Karnataka called Hassan. He was born as Naveen Kumar Gowda into a middle-class family. His father was a bus driver in the local government transport service.

Yash completed his education from Mysore and then moved to Bengaluru to fulfil his dreams of becoming an actor. He was a theatre actor and joined the Benaka theatre troupe which was formed by the renowned dramatist BV Karanth.

In an interview, Yash had expressed that his fathers still works as a driver as it helps him keep grounded.

Before becoming the lead star in films like K.G.F Chapter 2

Yash used to spend most of his time with the theatre. But then he slowly started moving up a notch and was seen in many daily soaps before he was seen in films.

He worked in daily soap titled Nanda Gokula and had a few cameos here and there in films. He used to do a lot of supporting roles and but his cameo appearance in 2007's Jambada Hudugi made a mark in the industry.

Yash is married to Radhika Pandit

'Rocking Star' Yash is married to the actor Radhika Pandit. He has two kids too. They met each other on the sets of the daily soap Nanda Gokula.

The couple also formed a foundation by the name Yasho Marga Foundation which aims to give back to society. Yash and Radhika have also pledged ₹4 crores for the restoration of lakes in Koppal district.

Highest paid actor and biggest earner

After the success of K.G.F, Yash became the highest-paid star in the Kannada film industry. He reportedly earned about ₹15 crores per project. K.G.F Chapter 1 was the first Kannada movie to cross the ₹200 crores mark.

After this remarkable milestone, fans from all over India are highly anticipating K.G.F: Chapter 2.

