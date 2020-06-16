Bollywood Films From 'Kaamyaab' To 'Heroine' That Showcase The Dark Side Of The Showbiz

Bollywood lost yet another gem of an actor, Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, whose heartbreaking death has left the entire film industry aghast. Following the actor's demise, Kangana Ranaut shared a video addressing the dark side of Bollywood which has instigated a debate on social media and has netizens divided. However, over the years, there have been several fictional films made which depict the dark side of the showbiz. Here's a look at the list of films which show the not-so-likeable side of the 'glitz and glamour' world:

Kaamyaab

2018's drama film Kaamyaab's story revolves around the life of a washed-up side-actor of the Hindi films, who desired to make a comeback with a memorable role so that he can be remembered after retiring. The film is both written and directed by Hardik Mehta and stars Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Kaamyaab also stars actors like Isha Talwar, Nasirr Khan and Sarika Singh in supporting roles.

Page 3

Page 3 is a drama film released in 2005 and stars an ensemble cast including Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, Sandhya Mridul, Tara Sharma, Anju Mahendru, and Boman Irani. The story of this drama film focuses on Page 3 culture and media in Mumbai. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial went on to win three National Awards.

Heroine

The Kareena Kapoor starrer Heroine, as the title suggests, revolves around the life of a once successful leading female actor, whose career is on the decline. The 2012's drama film is also helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar and is deemed as one of the best performances of Kareena Kapoor to date. Alongside Kareena, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and Rakesh Bapat in key roles.

Om Shanti Om

The cult fantasy melodrama, directed by Farah Khan Kunder, Om Shanti Om which released in 2007 stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a struggling actor who falls head over heels in love with a secretly married and pregnant leading female actor whose director-producer husband sets her on fire after realising that she will let the entire world know about their marriage and baby amid the shoot of a big-budget project. Om Shanti Om also starred Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Bindu and Javed Sheikh in pivotal roles.

