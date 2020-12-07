Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Jibraan Khan's Before And After Pics Will Leave Fans Shocked

The film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of the most popular films in Indian cinema in the year 2001. In the film, Jibraan Khan was seen essaying the role of Krish Raichand, the son of Kajol. The actor garnered praise for his adorable looks and acting skills in the movie. However, the cute kid from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is all grown up now. Jibraan Khan recently celebrated his 27th birthday and pictures shared by him have been making rounds on the internet. The recent pictures show what Jibraan looks like today and it will certainly take one on a trip down memory lane.

On December 4, 2020, actor Jibraan Khan celebrated his birthday with a stunning Instagram post. The actor went on to share a photo of himself in which he can be seen looking at a scenic sky. Jibraan’s face is not quite visible in the picture. Sharing the picture, Jibraan wrote, "No Place I’d rather be.... #NameDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe".

Apart from this post, Jibraan goes on to share several pictures and videos entertaining fans through his Instagram handle. The actor’s social media handle is a sight for sore eyes as it is loaded with stunning pictures of the young actor. Take a look at some of Jibraan Khan's photos that is sure to leave you stunned.

Jibraan Khan's movies

Apart from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the actor also starred in films such as Kyunki Main Jhooth Nahin Bolta, Rishtey, Bade Dilwala and Vishnu Puran. Earlier this year, Jibraan opened up to Pinkvilla about his career and future plans. Actor Firoz Khan's son said he did not want to ask his father for help in seeking a job in the industry. He added that the industry, as nice as it is is also very harsh and it is great to get anything on one's own merit. He also said that his father played Arjun in Mahabharat and revealed that his father is the reason why he branched out into acting as a child artist.

On the work front

Khan also confirmed to Pinkvilla that he assisted on Brashmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for almost two years and that is done now. He said that as an actor, the real struggle has just begun to find a good film. The actor revealed that what is being offered to him is not the best. He added that he is searching, testing, auditioning, and also trying to network. Jibraan also revealed that is not as easy as what people think.

