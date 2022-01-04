Kabir Bedi Enters Italian Big Brother 'Grande Fratello', Says 'will Miss Wife Parveen'

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi recently took to his verified Instagram handle and informed his fans and followers that he has entered the VIP season of the Italian version of Big Brother, Grande Fratello. In the self-recorded video, he also informed fans that he will not be available on social media for a while. Making the announcement, in the caption, he wrote that he will miss interacting with them and especially, he will miss his wife, Parveen Bedi.

Kabir Bedi enters Grande Fratello

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Bedi shared a video announcing the joyful news. In the 45-second video, he explained that he will not be able to use his gadgets once he enters the reality show and that he is going to see this as a 'digital detox.'

He said, "My friends, I am going to be off social media for a while, possibly till the middle of March. For a good reason as I am joining the VIP edition of the Italian version of the Big Brother, Grande Fratello, which means no phones, no internet, no emails, no television, no news, no contact with the outside world. I will think of it as a digital detox, which is not a bad thing. I will miss my interactions with you, I’ll miss my family, my friends, my wife Parveen. She will keep you updated as much about me. Till then have a wonderful New Year. I will see you all once I come out."

As for the caption, he wrote, "My friends, I’m going to be away for a while and will miss interacting with you all. But if you can watch Grande Fratello VIP, do tune in - Canale 5. I’m sure it’ll be another adventure. My wife @parveenhq and my team will try and update everyone as much as they can. Until next time, all my love and wishing you all a very happy new year! Love and light, Kabir."

Kabir Bedi began his acting career in the year 1970. He has appeared in numerous popular films like Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, Raj Khosla's Kacche Dhaage, Rakesh Roshan's Khoon Bhari Maang, and Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na among others.

(Image: Instagram/@ikabirbedi/@grandefratellotv)