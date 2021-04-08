Kabir Bedi Launches Book Cover Of His Forthcoming Memoir 'Stories I Must Tell'

Actor Kabir Bedi unveiled the book cover for his forthcoming autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor on April 7, 2021, which will be released by Westland Publications (an amazon company) on April 19, 2021. The cover of the book was unveiled on GQ India's Facebook page. When asked about his book cover, the international superstar regaled the audience with the story of Elton John's photographer, Terry O'Neil, who took his image in the early 1970s and turned it into an iconic book cover.

Kabir recounted some interesting anecdotes that he has written in the book during his interaction with a famous Bollywood star. One of the most unforgettable anecdotes is about him interviewing ‘The Beatles,' which marked a turning point in his career, as he transitioned from a career in ‘All India Radio,' to advertisement, theatre, and eventually cinema.

When asked if his book was theatrical, the evergreen star expressed hope that it would be adapted for the screen or turned into a fantastic series. The actor discussed his career in film, television, and theatre, as well as the many ups and downs he has experienced in his life. All were amused by Kabir Bedi's Hollywood stories and his spectacular series Sandokan.

When the topic was later moved to Kabir Bedi’s experiences, he said that his story was of a boy who hailed from a middle-class family in Delhi and then had gone on to achieve international acclaim. He revealed that the book contained all the struggles that he had endured in life and how they had contributed to who he was in the present. He also spoke about how after all the highs and lows he had finally found fulfillment in his life.

His Sandokan series smashed all television rating records in Europe. Kabir's work has taken him to three continents and three different mediums: film, television, and theatre. He has appeared in more than 65 Hindi films. In Ashanti, he co-starred with Michael Caine, and in Thief of Baghdad, he co-starred with Roddy McDowell. In the Italian film The Black Pirate, he played the title role (Il Corsaro Nero). He has appeared in famous American television shows such as Highlander, Murder She Wrote, Magnum P.I. and Dynasty, and several HBO mini-series.