Kabir Bedi pens 'stories of triumphs & tragedies' in memoir, shares release date

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi is set to narrate the story of his life “with raw emotional honesty” in his memoir Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor which will be published in April. Kabir shared the good news on Instagram and informed that the book will narrate the story of a middle-class boy from Delhi who met with extraordinary successes along with some heart-wrenching setbacks in his professional career. The stories written by the senior actor will take the avid readers through the highs and lows of Bedi’s professional and personal life, his relationships, including marriage and divorce.

Kabir Bedi to release his autobiography in April

He captioned the post and wrote, “WE HAVE A DATE! My #autobiography on April 2021. Thrilled to be published by @westland_books. I’ve poured my heart into this book and I’ve told it with raw emotional honesty. Stories of triumphs & tragedies, milestones & mistakes, remembrances & regrets, love, longing and lingering loss.”

According to Karthika V K, publisher at Westland Publications,

“This is an unusually candid and heart-warming life story with unexpected tragic turns. I think it will surprise even those who know Kabir well.”

The 75-year-old actor has worked in numerous Bollywood films and later went to Hollywood to try his luck and became a star in Europe. Internationally, he was the villain in the James Bond film Octopussy and starred in The Bold and the Beautiful. Kabir Bedi who has portrayed some of the phenomenal characters on screen in films like Mohenjo Daro, Blue, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Dilwale, and many more have always given a good taste of his choice when it comes to opting scripts. Apart from Bollywood, the star has also worked in some Hollywood films like Highlander, Murder She Wrote, Magnum PI and Dynasty, and many HBO mini-series. Other than an actor, Kabir was also a stage artist who has performed several plays including Shakespeare's Othello as well as portrayed a historical Indian king, Tughlaq; and a self-destructive alcoholic in The Vultures.

