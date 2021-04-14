Kabir Bedi Proclaims His "open Marriage" With Protima Bedi Caused Him "anxiety"

Veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi opened up about his equation with his first wife Protima Bedi and the difficulties he faced in the course of their marriage. Ahead of the launch of his autobiography, titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor, Kabir Bedi talked to Bollywood Hungama and proclaimed that his "open marriage" with Protima caused more anxiety than freedom to him. On a related note, Kabir Bedi recalled the incident when Protima streaked and he was shooting for the title role on the Italian series Sandokan in the Seventies.

Kabir Bedi on his open marriage with Protima Bedi

Interestingly, the 75-year-old actor, who tied the knot with dancer Protima in 1969, remembered that Protima came to Malaysia and told him that someone photographed her streaking and published it in a magazine. He further explained he did not know what she was talking about while adding that streaking means running naked on a stage or street generally protesting something. The veteran actor added that "she wasn't telling him the truth" about how or why she streaked.

However, he later learnt that Protima did it as a "publicity stunt" for a magazine. Kabir said that as he was shooting for Sandokan and he wanted to focus his whole energy on getting it right, he did not make a fuss about Protima's matter. He then added that that was the age when people were concerned about how could he possibly live with a woman like Protima, who streaked. He said that the couple "wanted to achieve that level of openness and tolerance".

During the conversation, Bedi was asked that if he had thought of how Pooja might feel reading about her mother Protima in the book. In response, Bedi said that his and Protima's daughter Pooja knows about the history herself. Though he admitted that there might be some "surprising" aspect for Pooja, she knew her mother "very well". Kabir also told that he believes that he has done "great justice" in writing about Protima and he has written it as honestly he can. Protima and Kabir divorced in 1977.