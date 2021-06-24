Kabir Bedi Recalls His Traumatic Experience After Son's Suicide & Bankruptcy In Hollywood

Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi who recently turned author with his published autobiography titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor recently bared it all and opened up about the "traumatic" time in his life when his son died by suicide and about the humiliation he faced after going bankrupt in Hollywood.

Kabir Bedi on his "bankruptcy" in Hollywood

The actor recently had a chat with Brut India, in which he spoke about his career as a journalist, his shift to being an actor, working in Hollywood, his interaction with the Beatles and the different roles and characters that he got to play. Talking about his time in Hollywood, Kabir Bedi shared that he got to play various non-Indian characters in Hollywood movies and how his spirituality gave him the strength to keep fighting through his bankruptcy. Elaborating on the same, he said, "I mean I went through traumatic experiences with my son's suicide, with my bankruptcy in Hollywood. I mean it's very humiliating for a celebrity to be bankrupted. But you have to find ways of rising, and resurrecting yourself." He further continued by saying that all through his life he has reinvented himself and a lot of the meditation that he learnt in his youth and all the spiritual pinnings and underpinnings and traditions that were passed on to him by his family and parents plus his own inner sense of self gave him the strength to fight back.

Kabir Bedi in Hollywood movies

During his stint in Hollywood, Kabir Bedi got a chance to feature in several popular Hollywood projects like The Bold and the Beautiful, Dynasty, Octopussy, Murder, She Wrote, Magnum, PI, Hunter, Knight Rider and Highlander: The Series. During the same time, Kabir Bedi's son Siddharth died by suicide while they were staying in Los Angeles after battling schizophrenia.

About Kabir Bedi's autobiography

In his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor, the actor has opened up in details about his personal and professional life including his son's suicide, his relationship with the late actor Parveen Babi who herself suffered from mental illness and died in 2005 at her residence in Mumbai after suffering from multiple organ failure.

