Kabir Bedi Sends Copy Of His Book 'Stories I Must Tell' To Allu Arjun With Heartfelt Note

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi launched his memoir, Stories I Must Tell, earlier this year. Since then, the actor has been sending signed copies to his dear ones. He recently sent a copy to South star Allu Arjun and penned a heartfelt note for him and his family. Allu Arjun acknowledged the book and Kabir Bedi's wise words via Instagram. Here is how the actor reacted.

Kabir Bedi sends a copy of his book to Allu Arjun

Taking to Instagram stories, Allu Arun shared a collage of Kabir Bedi's book's poster and the note he wrote. Kabir's Bedi's note read, "Dear Allu Arjun, This is my story. I hope you enjoy reading. You'll know me better for it. I enjoyed working with your talented daughter Arha in Shakuntalam. My love and blessings to you and your family." In return, Allu Arjun acknowledged Kabir Bedi's blessings and appreciated him for his book. He wrote, "Thank you Kabir Ji! I whole heartedly appreciate your efforts to write a book and share your story to the coming generations."

Kabir Bedi was seemingly touched by Allu Arjun's response. The actor reshared Allu Arjun's story and wrote how he was grateful to him for spreading the word. He further shared how his book came from his heart. While hoping for more people to read it, he wrote, "I hope my stories touch many people, young and old who like to know the wonderous and heart-breaking truths of what it means to be human. Love and blessings."

Stories I Must Tell book launch

Several Bollywood stars recommended Kabir Bedi's book to their fans. Priyanka Chopra launched the book along with Bedi earlier this year. Kabir Bedi shared the video of his book launch via Instagram. In the book launch, Priyanka Chopra talked about how Kabir Bedi was one of the first actors from India who made it to Hollywood. She also shared that Kabir Bedi "paved the way" for actors like her and recommended her fans to read Bedi's memoir. She then launched the book. Kabir Bedi thanked Priyanka in the caption and wrote, "Thank you @priyankachopra - thrilled that you enjoyed my book, and love how you describe it. It means a lot to me."

IMAGE: KABIR BEDI'S INSTAGRAM AND PTI