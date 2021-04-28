Kabir Bedi Shares Post To ‘educate Non-masked’, Days After Pooja Bedi's #NoFear Post

Sandokan actor Kabir Bedi took to Instagram on late Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to share a video revealing the importance of wearing a mask and ‘educating the non-masked'. Along with the video, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing the post, fans went all out to comment on the video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kabir Bedi released a video titled "How to Help Fight Covid-19," in which he shared tips for avoiding the deadly virus. His suggestions included wear a good mask, educate the unmasked, get vaccinated, and wash your hands frequently, especially if you are returning home (if you MUST go out). Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Every single one of us must make a difference. Let’s fight COVID19 together. Don’t go out unless you must. Stay safe at all times ðŸ™ðŸ» #GetVaccinated #MaskUp #WashYourHands #KeepDistance #Covid19 #Pandemic”. Take a look at Kabir Bedi's Instagram below.

Netizens react to Kabir's post

As soon as Kabir Bedi shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for the video, while some were all gaga over the post. Alaya F wrote, “This is just toooooo good nana!!! Hahaha I love it”. Another user wrote, “Great sir. Keep it up”. Many users also added several happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Kabir Bedi’s post comes days after his daughter, actor Pooja Bedi, tweeted in opposition to being "caged and masked". The actor shared a video of herself and her Maneck Contractor enjoying a speedboat ride in Goa, without masks. Along with the video, the actor wrote how happy she was living without fear.

She wrote, “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa”. She added, “Free your mind #NoFear”. Pooja continued saying, “Life is meant to be lived...â¤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after a year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?”. Take a look at Pooja Bedi's Twitter post below.

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived...â¤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

Image Source: Kabir Bedi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.