Kabir Bedi Speaks On 'traumatic' Experience Of Loosing Son Siddharth Bedi To Schizophrenia

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has been in the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor. In the upcoming book, the readers will get a peek into his life as an actor and his relationships. Ahead of the launch of the book, Bedi recently opened up about the death of his son Siddharth Bedi. In a brief conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Bedi also talked about the suicide of Siddharth Bedi how it had affected the entire family.

Kabir Bedi on Sidharth Bedi's suicide

The 75-year-old actor asserted that his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia while they weren’t aware of it initially and struggled to battle the "unknown ghosts". Bedi recalled Siddharth's "extremely violent breakout" on the streets of Montreal. He added that it took eight policemen to nail him down.

As Kabir Bedi continued, he added that after being diagnosed with schizophrenia, Siddharth had come to Los Angeles and they tried their best to battle this. However, in the end, it is a battle that he lost because Siddharth 'chose to go through suicide'. Kabir told that Siddharth couldn't bear the world that schizophrenia gave him.

As the conversation moved ahead, Kabir Bedi said that through this chapter in his book, he wanted to talk about what families go through when a person is diagnosed with schizophrenia "because the person they are seeing is not the person they knew. Bedi admits that the family suffers as much as the person suffering. Sharing his piece of mind, he added it is important for families to know about the person who is suffering and they should not stop loving that person."

On a related note, Bedi informed that the guilt of it is "enormous", and other family members have to live with it. Calling it a "traumatic" experience, Bedi added the wound heals, but the "scars will always remain" and it is still with him in "some way". Siddharth died by suicide in 1997 at the age of 25 in the US. Siddharth was Kabir's son from his first wife Protima Bedi.