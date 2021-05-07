Kabir Bedi Takes Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says "stay Calm And Get Vaccinated"

Veteran star Kabir Bedi recently shared that he has taken his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 6. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted his picture while taking the vaccination. As seen in Kabir Bedi's Instagram post, the actor followed all safety precautions by wearing a mask & hand gloves and posed showing thumbs up to his fans. Sharing the picture on social media, Kabir Bedi said, "Got my second shot" and further urged netizens, "Please register and get yourself vaccinated".

Kabir Bedi gets his second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine

In Kabir Bedi's Instagram post, the star stunned in a blue denim shirt. He also wore a matching mask and hand gloves. Kabir Bedi sported chic eyeglasses. He also added a sticker on his pic that said, "got my second shot". Here, he also added a motivational quote that read as "stay calm and get vaccinated your family needs you".

As seen in Kabir Bedi's Instagram caption, the actor urged his fans and followers, "Let’s fight COVID together". He further added, "Saluting all our doctors and nurses #maskup #washhands #keepdistance #vaccinate #stayhome #staysafe #protectyourfamily

#vaccinationdone #covid_19 #covidindia #indiafightscorona".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kabir Bedi were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users said, "Stay safe, happy and healthy, Sir!", while another asked, "How are you feeling sir?". A fan commented, "Great news!! Stay safe". Another fan comment read as "Raise awareness among the masses regarding corona vaccination. Thank you sir @ikabirbedi Be safe. Stay Blessed". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On March 25, Kabir Bedi had taken his first shot for the vaccine. The actor had shared an Instagram Reel video, wherein he captured the entire process from entering the hospital to getting his first shot and completing the paperwork for the same. As seen in Kabir Bedi's Instagram post, he took his vaccination from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Here, Bedi made a Reel video on Survivor's song Eye of the Tiger. His caption read as "Got my shot. Be positive. Test negative. Stay blessed #vaccine #staysafe #covid_19 #covid".

