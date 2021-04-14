Kabir Bedi Wanted To Be Parveen Babi's 'protector'; Former Speaks On Their Split

Ahead of the launch of his book, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor, veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi opened up about his relationship with late actor Parveen Babi. He gave a detailed peek into his attempts to being Parveen's "protector" and how he was vilified by the Indian press, who accused him of shattering her emotionally when his romance with Parveen ended. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Bedi spoke about Parveen Babi's mental health.

Kabir Bedi on his relationship with Parveen Babi

Interestingly, Bedi asserted that after the end of the relationship, he still hoped to help Parveen Babi but that she left for India. The veteran actor generalised the fact that when an individual love somebody, they want to take care of them. And, he realised late there were problems and he wanted to be her protector. Bedi revealed that Babi used to see spirits in the monuments around the house that were related to her family's history.

The 75-year-old actor shared that Parveen experienced her first panic attack during the riots in Ahmedabad. Sharing the details of the episode, Bedi informed that the warden had shifted all the Muslim girls of the college in the back of a truck and put mattresses over them. He further speculated that Babi may have experienced the panic attack earlier, however, it was the one he knew.

As the conversation moved ahead, the actor revealed that after his return to India, he hoped to help Babi. He remembered that terrible things about him were written back at that time. The actor also recalled giving an interview after five years of their split to Stardust.

Concluding his piece of mind on the same, Bedi asserted in his book he has finally said the truth as it was, what actually happened, what led to their journey outside India and what led to Babi coming back, followed her coming back, the graph of their careers through the years until the point she died. Before signing off, he also added that the book also gives a peek into the way they related even after their split and his last meeting with her at Holiday Inn a few years before she died.