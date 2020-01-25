Kabir Khan: History Is Distorted In B-town Films, Patriotism & Nationalism Blurred

Filmmaker Kabir Khan forayed into the digital space with his first streaming show, The Forgotten Army that released just a day back. In an interview with a leading media publication, he spoke on how he takes the 'politics of his films very seriously'. “I’ve often said that I can forgive a shoddy screenplay or bad acting, but I can never forgive bad politics,” he said.

Kabir Khan admits mainstream films distort historical facts

Further admitting that history is being distorted in mainstream Bollywood films, such as Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, that mired one controversy after the other, Khan claimed that it is 'very important' for him to be politically correct. He also went on to add that the 'distinction between patriotism and nationalism' is blurred. The filmmaker's The Forgotten Army tells the story of the Indian Army that found its origins in the wake of the Japanese occupation of Singapore during World War 2.

Calling himself an optimist who believes in the goodness of people, director Kabir Khan says everything these days is being looked at through the prism of religion but India is about more than that. The director of blockbusters such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger said he is happy he has a platform as a filmmaker to present a counterpoint to the prevailing narrative based on religious fault lines. "I'm an optimist who believes in the goodness of the people. But yes, there is a certain level of bigotry that has crept in. Everything is being looked at through the prism of religion but India is not about that. It sounds like a cliche but when I was growing up, I was not aware of my religion. That was the greatness of this country, Kabir stated.

He said he is a product of a mixed marriage and is pained to see the social fabric being tattered. I have celebrated the best that Indian secularism has to offer. But to see the greatness of this country being simplified and broken down into religious fault lines is a painful experience, he added.

