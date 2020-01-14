The Debate
Kabir Khan Says India Did Not Win WC Before '83; Twitterati Call Him Out For His Mistake

Bollywood News

Kabir Khan is known for directing several hit movies such as Ek Tha Tiger, New York, etc. He was recently trolled by Twitter users for incorrect cricket info.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
kabir khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is known for directing blockbuster movies including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, and Kabul Express among others. The director is all prepped up for the release of his upcoming flick ’83.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the highly anticipated sports drama movie revolves around the 1983 Indian Cricket Team’s victory. The country’s team won World Cup at the Lord’s.

Kabir Khan said our country did not win any World Cup before 1983

Kabir Khan was recently trolled by the Twitterati for a statement he made. In a casual chat about his movie, the director gave out incorrect details about the cricket. According to a report, he said, “Till, 1983, India had never won a single match in the history of the World Cup.”

 Also read: Kabir Khan Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Show 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye'

How did Twitter users react?

People on Twitter gave an immediate response to the tweet. They pointed out the flaws in the information by revealing how India did beat East Africa in 1975. They also provided the full detail by saying that our country won the World Cup in ’75 by 10 wickets. The Twitter users were disappointed by Kabir Khan’s statement. Here is how the Twitterati responded.

 Also read: '83 Director Kabir Khan Speaks About Working With DeepVeer; Says It Was A Dream Come True

 

Also read: Ranveer Singh: '83 Director Kabir Khan On How Ranveer Became Kapil Dev

 

 

Also read:  Ranveer Singh Broke Down After Shooting The Climax Of '83: Kabir Khan

 

 

Published:
