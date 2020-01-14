Kabir Khan Says India Did Not Win WC Before '83; Twitterati Call Him Out For His Mistake

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is known for directing blockbuster movies including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, and Kabul Express among others. The director is all prepped up for the release of his upcoming flick ’83.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the highly anticipated sports drama movie revolves around the 1983 Indian Cricket Team’s victory. The country’s team won World Cup at the Lord’s.

Kabir Khan said our country did not win any World Cup before 1983

Kabir Khan was recently trolled by the Twitterati for a statement he made. In a casual chat about his movie, the director gave out incorrect details about the cricket. According to a report, he said, “Till, 1983, India had never won a single match in the history of the World Cup.”

Also read: Kabir Khan Spills The Beans On His Upcoming Show 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye'

How did Twitter users react?

People on Twitter gave an immediate response to the tweet. They pointed out the flaws in the information by revealing how India did beat East Africa in 1975. They also provided the full detail by saying that our country won the World Cup in ’75 by 10 wickets. The Twitter users were disappointed by Kabir Khan’s statement. Here is how the Twitterati responded.

The 1975 East African team after listening to this pic.twitter.com/fCAtTq6Emr — Nihal Anand (@nihalishungry) January 13, 2020

Also read: '83 Director Kabir Khan Speaks About Working With DeepVeer; Says It Was A Dream Come True

I was so excited about this film. But if they haven't done Wikipedia level research then it really reduces their credibility and my excitement. #83TheFilm https://t.co/fPuDs9PEMK — Siddhant Singh (@siddhanntsingh) January 13, 2020

Ridiculous statement by @kabirkhankk

For the fact..India DEFEATED WEST INDIES in the same world cup BEFORE FINAL.

West Indies LOST ONLY 2 matches in that world cup.

Both against India.

The OTHER match in World CUP 1983 where India DEFEATED WI before defeating WI again in final. pic.twitter.com/B0wIAaSzfp — Lock Omoplata (@LockOmoplata) January 13, 2020

Also read: Ranveer Singh: '83 Director Kabir Khan On How Ranveer Became Kapil Dev

Not entirely true! India had won against East Africa in 1975 World Cup... by 10 wickets! Farokh Engineer was Man of the Match. Do correct it if you've put it in the film! @kabirkhankk https://t.co/BLwGbyejtT — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 13, 2020

Jhooth mat bol 1975 me india ne east africa ke samne 10 wicket se jeeta https://t.co/MFjzupc4pm pic.twitter.com/tm8u7iQ1SY — Devil Virpalsinh (@virpalsinhjetha) January 13, 2020

Also read: Ranveer Singh Broke Down After Shooting The Climax Of '83: Kabir Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.