Kabir Sadanand's 83-year-old mother stuck in Secunderabad, seeks Mumbai Police's help

The lockdown has created numerous challenges but one of the most notable ones have been the travel restrictions. Many have not been able to return to their homes, since the start of the lockdown on March 25. While youngsters can manage somehow, some of the elderly persons find it hard to deal with the situation.

Kabir Sadanand recently shared that his mother, who is 83 years old, was stuck in Secunderabad. The actor, who has acted in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Chameli and directed films like Fugly, stated that his mother has been in isolation for 35 days and moreover, she had injured herself now. He tagged Mumbai Police to help him travel to his mother’s place and bring her with him to Mumbai.

He added that his father was a soldier and had fought three wars for the country, even winning the presidential award. The actor-filmmaker also stated that the website to apply for permission was not accepting documents. Kabir tweeted his concerns thrice, first on April 29, but the pleas have gone unanswered.

My mother of 83 the wife of a soldier who fought 3 wars for this country. A man who won a presidential award for his service to the nation waits as the site recommended is malfunctioning not accepting documents or travel dates please help @MumbaiPolice each day is critical. — kabir Sadanand (@kabirsadanand) May 2, 2020

I have my 83 year old mother stuck alone in Secunderabad. It’s been 35 plus days in isolation for her and now she has injured herself. I would like to get her back to my home in Mumbai. Am seeking help from @MumbaiPolice to seek permission to travel by road and fetch he — kabir Sadanand (@kabirsadanand) May 2, 2020

Meanwhile, while the travel restrictions are yet to ease off fully, non-essential services shops like liquor stores were opened in parts of the country. The long queues at liquor stores in non-containment zones became a talking point on Monday. India's toll in COVID-19 currently stands at 29,453 active cases and 1,373 deaths.

