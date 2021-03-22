Kabir Singh Box Office Collection To Date: All You Need To Know About The Film's Earnings

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's much-acclaimed film Kabir Singh created a lot of buzz during its release. Despite mixed reviews, the film performed admirably at the box office, breaking records and becoming one the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019. Talking about the film and its collection, here’s a look at the Kabir Singh box office collection to date.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani star in Kabir Singh which is a romantic love story drama. The film was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was the official Bollywood remake of Arjun Reddy, a popular Telugu film. The film gained wide popularity at the box office and is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

Kabir Singh budget and earnings

Kabir Singh's biggest box office haul came from Mumbai, where the film grossed â‚¹87.21 crores. With â‚¹66.18 crores, Delhi/UP was in the first place, with the highest net collections of all time. Kabir Singh was also successful in other countries. It earned â‚¹47 crores from abroad, for a total of over â‚¹377 crores worldwide and over â‚¹330 crores in India. Kabir Singh went on to become the 11th highest-grossing film in the world. According to Box Office India, the film had a budget of â‚¹68,00,00,000 and managed to churn â‚¹2,76,34,00,000 till date.

About the film

The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It tells the story of Kabir Singh, an alcoholic surgeon with anger management problems. After being estranged from his ex-lover, he embarks on a self-destructive path. Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde are the producers of the film. Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Nikita Dutta, Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, and others are among the cast members in the film.

The film Kabir Singh released in theatres on Friday, June 21, 2019, to mixed reviews. Following its release, the film has been dragged into controversy, with some critics and social media users describing it as "misogynistic" and "celebrating toxic masculinity". Recently, the actor shared a picture of himself on the Gram. Following the release of the photo on social media, Shahid's fans flocked to the comment section of his post to see if a Kabir Singh sequel was in the works. Take a look at the post.