'Kabir Singh': Shahid Kapoor And Kiara Advani Celebrate '3 Years Of Kabir & Preeti'; Watch

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are celebrating 3 years of the 2019 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama, Kabir Singh, on Tuesday. The film hit the theatres in India on June 21, 2019, and received mixed reviews, though Kapoor's performance and the soundtrack were praised.

Grossing over ₹370 crores, it became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, and Kapoor's highest-grossing solo-lead release.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani celebrate 3 years of 'Kabir Singh'

On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in the Reels section. The video features Kabir and Preeti aka Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani dressed up in stylish clothes as they walk hand in hand. While the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor donned a white coloured calf-length dress, Kapoor looked dapper in a white shirt teamed up with a grey suit.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "3 years of Kabir and Preeti." Kiara also shared the same video on her Instagram account. Watch the video here:

Fans speculate film's sequel

As soon as the duo shared the video, fans started speculating if the film's sequel is on the cards. A netizen commented, "Don't say that this is the sign of the next part of it," an Instagram user wrote, "Maine suna hai ki Kabir Singh part 2 aa rahi hai" (I have heard that Kabir Singh Part 2 is coming). Another fan commented, "Congratulations Mr Kapoor nd Miss.Advani for completing 3 yrs of Kabir Singh," and others dropped hearts to the post.

The 2019 film is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was a remake of the director's own Telugu film Arjun Reddy which was released in 2017. Shahid Kapoor-starrer revolves around a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his girlfriend marries someone else.

Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma and Kamini Kaushal are also part of the movie.

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor on the work front

On the professional front, apart from basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about his next project titled, Bloody Daddy with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

