Kabir Singh's music album crosses 1 billion streams on a popular music streaming platform

One of the Bollywood's top-rated film Kabir Singh has managed to steal the hearts of the fans with its gripping storyline and the on-screen chemistry of the lead actors. The film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani that recently celebrated first anniversary has another reason to rejoice. Impressively, Kabir Singh's music album has now crossed 1 billion streams on leading music streaming platform.

Another accomplishment for Kabir Singh

Adding more feathers to the already embellished cap, the soulful tracks of the film have received immense love from the audience and the news just proves it. After a long time, Bollywood came up with an album that had all original songs and no recreated music. A big reason for the winning score of the album has been because of its list of mind-blowing singers like Sachet Tandon, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, Parampara Thakur, Armaan Malik, Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the songs were exceptionally penned by Irshad Kamil, Manoj Muntashir, Mithoon, and Kumaar.

The film was the official remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Shahid thanked his fans for showering all the love along with some throwback pictures from the sets. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The story of the film revolves around Kabir Singh (Shahid) a senior medical student with a passion for old English motorcycles and football, is heartbroken when his girlfriend Preeti (Kiara) is forced to marry another man. Already struggling with anger issues, he falls into a self-destructive spiral.

Earlier, Shahid commemorated the first anniversary with throwback pictures along with a special note on social media. In the note, he thanked his fans for accepting the character. Shahid wrote that in a time where people are quick to judge others and not themselves, the people understood the titular role he played and also the interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the highly anticipated Jersey in which he plays the role of a cricketer for the very first time.

(Image credit: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram)

