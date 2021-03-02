Kabir Thapar Set To Make A Film On Indian Marriage System After 'Smile Simi' Success

Filmmaker Kabir Thapar recently announced a new project which will revolve around the traditional concept of Indian marriage and how it has shaped over the years. He will be making a feature film on the subject to highlight the stereotype that exists in the marriage system even today. The film is expected to feature a series of critically acclaimed artists including Sushil Dahiya and Sanjay Bishnoi, amongst others. Fans have high expectations from the feature film since his last venture, Smile Simi, had left a deep impact on the audience.

Kabir Thapar to make a film on marriage system

Kabir Thapar will soon be seen making a feature film which will be based on the concept of marriage and the various problems attached to it. The film will star actors like Sanjay Bishnoi, Saadhika Syal, Neeta Mohindra, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Chandra Sahanz, Sushil Dahiya and Vimmi Mehta, amongst others. This film is currently in the production stage and its shooting has been scheduled in Delhi.

Kabir Thapar threw some light on the upcoming film and said that it will be about the orthodox Indian marriage system. He revealed in a media statement that there are certain norms, which are being compulsively followed over generations and don’t make any sense to him, in today’s world. He believes that the millennials also follow it due to societal pressure and the film will address the basic issues which are ignored being ignored and considered normal.

Kabir Thapar has lately been in the news for his work in the short film, Smile Simi, which has been doing exceptionally well on the video streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar. The actor also received multiple awards for this venture, which spoke about the hold of depression amidst the pandemic. Speaking about the recognition he has gained for the film, he has said that the film has turned out to be an eye-opener for many people. He feels it not only created awareness like never before but has also encouraged many people to take necessary action after watching it. Kabir Thapar feels the film is serving its purpose in a big way as it teaches people to save themselves and others from the biggest enemy of the mind, commonly called depression.

Image Courtesy: Kabir Thapar Instagram

