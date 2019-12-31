Kader Khan's Last Movie Before The Actor Passed Away A Year Ago

Actor Kader Khan who was seen playing a supporting role in many blockbuster movies passed away a year ago. Today marks the first death anniversary of the actor as well as a writer who was best known for his role in the movie Taqdeerwala. It has been reported that Kader Khan has done over 300 films and has written dialogues for over 200 films. He is known for being a versatile actor while many complimented his comedy and its timing. Earlier this year Kader Khan received a Padma Shri award, which is the fourth highest civilian award in India. He was awarded the esteemed award for his contribution to arts, films and acting.

ALSO READ: Kader Khan: The Most Memorable Characters Of The Actor; Watch Videos Here

Kader Khan's last movie

Kader Khan lived in Canada and passed away in the foreign land as well. His last film was the 2019 movie, Rangeela Raja. Rangeela Raja was released on January 18, 2019, and it starred Govinda in a pivotal role. Kader Khan played the role of himself in the 2019 film. After the demise of the actor, his co-star Govinda took to his social media account and posted a picture of the legendary actor. Check out the picture here.

ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2019 Announced: Mohanlal, Sunil Chhetri, Gautam Gambhir, Kader Khan Among Awardees; Here’s Full List

Fans remember Kader Khan as a creative person. Apart from writing dialogues and acting, Khan is a comedian as well as a director. He is remembered by many as they took to social media to reminisce the loss of the actor. Check out what the tweets of the netizens on their social media account.

Remembering #KaderKhan,a seasoned actor,director, effortless comedian and a brilliant script writer, on his 1st death anniversary. 🌹 🌹 🌹 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XUNyoCe8r5 — Amal Kishore Goswami. (@Amalkishore78) December 31, 2019

ALSO READ: Has He Even Bothered To Call Us Even Once: Kader Khan’s Son On Govinda’s Tribute For The Late Actor

Remembering a legendary actor Kader Khan sir love your movies and miss you so much Rip you are one of the greatest Bollywood actor and screenwriter and best comedian you are forever in my heart 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Bollywood #KaderKhan #BollywoodStars — Allahrakhi (@AllahrakhiDivya) December 31, 2019

Netizens have called the actor a legendary comedian. Many mourned the demise of the actor who passed away a year ago today. Kader Khan has played an array of roles, right from a villain to a helpless old man. The netizens claim that they miss the finest actor of Bollywood on his death anniversary.

ALSO READ: Kader Khan's Last Rites Carried Out In Meadowvale Cemetery In Canada, Confirms Son

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.