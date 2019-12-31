Kader Khan's Death Anniversary: The Actor's Much-loved Roles In 'Raja Babu' & Other Films

Kader Khan was one of the proficient gems of comedy in Bollywood. The veteran actor is still remembered for his quirky roles and humour that made him stand out. His hilarious monologues from films accompanied by his expressions and voice modulations and style are unforgettable. Today, on the death anniversary of the actor, here's a look at some of the best roles of Kader Khan.

Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)

One of the most-watched films from the era of the 90’s, the film showed Kader Khan at his best. He played the role of a wealthy industrialist. The actor shared the screen with Satish Kaushik and Govinda on-screen and was widely loved for his performance in the film. The film also stars Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Kader Khan was appreciated for his corny moments.

Raja Babu (1994)

Kader Khan is well known even today for his comic timings and monologues. In this movie, he was seen alongside Govinda and Arun Irani. The film received much acclaim for his rants and melodramatic meltdowns. The movie also stars Karisma Kapoor, Govinda, and Shakti Kapoor.

Mujhse Shadi Karogi (2004)

This is one of the new generation classics that features Kader Khan. It has Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Kader Khan stole the show whenever he was seen on screen because of his humour and acting skills. The movie was a major hit at the box office.

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (2002)

Kader Khan was well known for his versatility when it comes to his roles in the movies. In the movie, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, he performed the role of a quintessential Mumbai thug of the ’90s. His hilarious monologues from the film and his chemistry with Govinda was loved by the audience. Kader Khan also received major recognition for this movie.

