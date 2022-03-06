'Kahaani', 'Pink' To 'Axone': 10 Female-centric Bollywood Films To Watch This Women's Day

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8, 2022, and with the special day right around the corner, here is a list of female-centric films you can choose from to add to your watch list. The Bollywood film industry has been creating films focusing on female empowerment and the lives of women for a while now and they have become increasingly popular among viewers. Right from Mother India in 1957 to Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022, here's a list of female-centric Bollywood films to watch on International Women's Day 2022.

Female-centric Bollywood films to watch on Women's Day

Bandit Queen

This Seema Biswas-starrer is a 1994 film and is available on Amazon Prime Video and is all about Phoolan Devi, who paves her path to power after being a victim of abuse and discrimination. She later climbed up the ranks and goes on to become a revered leader, respected and loved by all.

English Vinglish

This heartwarming and feel-good Sridevi-starrer film is all about a simple housewife, who is made fun of by her family because of her lack of knowledge when it comes to speaking English. However, she decides to take matters into her own hands and learns the language on a trip to the United States for her niece’s wedding. The film focused on her resilience, hard work and never-say-die attitude.

Mother India

Available on JioCinema, this 1957 film is known to be one of Nargis Dutt’s most powerful and popular performances. Her character Radha fights against the tide and brings up two sons. She is hailed as a figure of justice in her village and always stays true to her morals and beliefs.

Pink

Available on Disney+Hotstar, Pink stars Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Amitabh Bachchan and others. The plot of the film follows Minal, who is molested by a politician's nephew and tries to file an FIR against him along with her friends. However, when things don't go as planned, Amitabh Bachchan's character, a retired lawyer fights for Minal to get justice.

Kahaani

Kahaani released in 2012 and saw Vidya Balan take on the lead role as Vidya Bagchi, who arrives in Kolkata two years after a poison gas attack took place in a Kolkata Metro Rail compartment, killing all on board. She arrives in the city looking for her missing husband. She takes the help of the police and faces several near-death experiences. The numerous plot twists and sudden turns of events leave the audience in awe of the storyline of the movie that is now available on JioCinema.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's most recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi is all about female empowerment and fighting for justice against all odds. Bhatt takes on the role of a sex worker, who later climbs the ladder and becomes an advocate for the women whose shoes she was once in.

Pagglait

Sanya Malhotra takes on the lead role in the film and is seen being widowed at a young age. Although she takes her time to give, she is also seen gaining a new sense of independence. She later gets a new job in the city and begins a new life.

No One Killed Jessica

This Vidya Balan-starrer is the perfect film for International Women's Day. It follows Sabrina, who is determined to fight for the justice of her sister, Jessica Lal, who was murdered by an influential man.

Queen

This Kangana Ranaut-starrer was a breath of fresh air in the film industry and received heaps of love and praise from viewers and critics. The film saw Rajkumar Rao's character Vijay part ways with Rani only a day before their wedding. However, she decides to take control of her life and discover herself as she goes on their honeymoon alone, where she explores the area and makes new friends.

Axone

Starring Sayani Gupta in one of the lead roles, Axone is all about a group of individuals who move to Delhi from Northeast India. The Netflix film is all about a group of girls, who try to prepare a special dish Axone, for their friend's wedding. They go through several hardships to procure the ingredients needed to prepare it and the final twist in the story will be sure to leave the audience in splits. The feel-good, heartwarming and hilarious film based on female friendships and love received heaps of love from viewers.

