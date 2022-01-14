'Kaho Na Pyaar Hain' Clocks 22 Years: Ameesha Patel Shares Unseen Pic With Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's blockbuster film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain has completed 22 years on Friday. Meanwhile, the leading lady, Ameesha Patel, who turned overnight sensation with the release of the 2000 film, has shared one of her memories with Roshan on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, The 45-year-old actress treated her fans with a throwback picture from the sets of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain, featuring her and Hrithik Roshan. She captioned it, "How time flies .. shooting for #GADAR2 currently n came across this picture of @hrithikroshan n me from our shoot in New Zealand n KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN completes 22 years today 💖💖💖💘💘💞". The duo is sitting on a roller coaster and enjoying the ride.

Fans pour love on Ameesha Patel's pic

The Gadar actor shared the same on her official Twitter handle and fans have been pouring love on her post since then. A Twitter user commented, "A boy born on that date would be a handsome hunk today.. Time is on feathers!" Another wrote, "You look same even after 22 yrs Ameesha."

More about 2000 film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain'

Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai was Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film that was released in the year 2000. The film was a blockbuster after which Hrithik rose to stardom. It is a known fact that Hrithik Roshan has six fingers in his right hand. In the movie, when he played Raj he tried to cover that defect in every scene by using hand gloves and playing the character as left-handed, as Rohit was shown right-handed. The movie is about a girl who finds out about the killer of her boyfriend after meeting his doppelganger. The film was added to the Guinness Book of World Records 2002 edition for winning the most number of awards.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai won a total of 92 awards. It was the biggest Indian hit film of 2000 which turned lead actor Hrithik Roshan (in his debut performance) an overnight superstar. The film was to be shot in the Fiji Islands but Rakesh Roshan changed it to New Zealand after problems with getting the required permissions. Ameesha Patel also made her acting debut in the blockbuster film.

(Image: Instagram/@ameeshapatel9)