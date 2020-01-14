'Kai Po Che' To 'Gattu'; These Bollywood Films Have Kite-flying Festival Scenes

The kite-flying tradition which goes years back now become an important part of some of the Bollywood movies and many of them have featured this art in different contexts. From having elaborate sequences in movies to having kite wars- there is a lot to the festival that makes it perfect Bollywood material. Here is a list of movies that have kept the tradition of kite flying alive.

Kai Po Che

There are a couple of fun-loving scenes in the movie which revolves around the Uttarayan or Kite Flying festival in Gujarat. There is even a song Manjha, which is the string used to fly the kites. The movie is based on Chetan Bhagat’s book 3 Mistakes of My Life which features Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

Patang

Patang ('The Kite') is Prashant Bhargava’s first feature that has a lovely and unforced quality. It is because Bhargava lets his story set during the annual kite festival in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It is shot deep in the old city, which is a place of narrow alleys, wandering livestock and tiered rooftops, where residents gather to fly kites and enjoy the festival day.

Gabru Gang

Reportedly, the first feature film based on the subject of Kite flying is produced by Ashok Goenka and Arti Puri. Helmed by Sameer Khan, the story revolves around the kite-flying competition, filled with drama, thrills and entertainment. The film tells the story of three kids, beginning from the year 1999 and then explores their journey till present times.

Gattu

The delightful story of Gattu, the boy who dreams of ruling the skies with his kite will tug your heart-strings. It will make you nostalgic, taking you back to those happy and innocent days of childhood. Kite, in this film, is a symbolism of dreams in the hearts of thousands of children who decides to make their desire stronger than the fear of failure.

Yeh Khula Aasmaan

Not a Bollywood blockbuster, but the movie uses Kite flying to teach the beautiful lessons of life. The kite-flying competition turns into the most tedious part of the film where tight close-ups of the competitors with strained gestures and highly contorted faces are intercut with kites floating in the sky. Helmed by Gitanjali Sinha, the film features Raghubir Yadav, Yashpal Sharma, Raj Tandon and Anya Anand in the lead roles.

