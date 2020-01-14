Kaifi Azmi's Birth Anniversary: Eight Thought-provoking Shayaris Of The Legendary Poet

In 1919, a boy was born to a Zamindar family in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He was named Kaifi Azmi, and he reportedly wrote his first gazal at the age of eleven.

With his intellectual thoughts and heart-warming poems, Kaifi Azmi emerged to be one of the most celebrated poets of the 20th century. Kaifi Azmi, who has numerous works of literature to his name has dabbled different roles with conviction and sincerity. He has won numerous awards for his contributions, including a National Award, Padma Shri, and Sathiya Akademi, and is celebrating his 101st birth anniversary today.

On the eve of Kaifi Azmi's birth anniversary, Twitter and his fans are leaving no stone unturned to commemorate his contribution to Indian literature. Here is a list of shayaris written by Kaifi Azmi that will make an impact on every reader's heart. Check out these thoughts-provoking shayaris by Kaifi Azmi (taken from Rekhta.org).

Eight Kaifi Azmi Shayaris:

Bas ik jhijak hai yahi hal-e-dil sunane mein

ki tera zikr bhi aayega is fasane mein

Basti mein apne Hindu Musalmaan jo bas gaye

Insaan ki shakl dekhne ko ham taras gaye

Muddat ke baad us ne jo ki lutf ki nigah

Ji khush to ho gaya magar aansu nikal pade

Mera bachpan bhi saath le aaya

Gaav se jab bhi aa gaya koi

Pedh ke katne valoon ko ye malum to tha

Jism Jal jayenge jab sarh pe na saaya hoga

Ab jis taraf se chahe guzar jaaye kaarvan

viraniyan to sab mire dil mein utarh gayi

Ghurbat ki Thandi chhav mein yaad aayi us ki dhuup

qadr-e-vatan hui hame tark-e-vatan ke baad

Jo ik Khuda nahin milta to itna matam kyun

yahan to koi mira ham-zaban nahin milta

Kaifi Azmi's literary work voices issues of farmer suicide, women's rights, and communal harmony, said daughter Shabana Azmi in an old interview to an online portal. Azmi, who was a famous poet and lyricist, was also popular for his philanthropic work. He, reportedly, spent the last years of his life working for the development of Mijwan, a small village in Uttar Pradesh where he was born. There he reportedly set up an NGO, named Mijwan Welfare Society that runs the Kaifi Azmi Higher Secondary School for girls, the Kaifi Azmi Inter-College for girls, Kaifi Azmi Computer Training Centre, and Kaifi Azmi Embroidery and Sewing Centre for Women.

