Kailash Kher Says There Are "fraudsters" In B'wood, Wants Industry Veterans To Step Up

Kailash Kher, in a recent interview with a media portal, talked about his struggles in Bollywood while starting his career as a singer and wanting to drop an album. During the interview, he also talked about many fraudsters that trap aspiring actors and singers when they try to create a mark for themselves.

Kailash Kher talks about fraudsters in the industry

Singer Kailash Kher has delivered several hits in Bollywood. His songs that have Indian folk and Sufi music, are revered as some of the best songs this generation has ever witnessed. Apart from enthralling everybody with his singing, the Allah Ke Bande singer has always been vocal about his opinions on certain issues.

Recently in an interview with a media portal, Kailash Kher talked about his brand new show Nayii Udaan. During the interview, the playback singer revealed that Nayii Udaan is a singing talent hunt show, which allows singers from all musical genres.

While talking about this show, Kailash Kher was asked about the number of aspiring singers he has groomed in his career, to which he answered, “around 30 people”. Kher talked about these aspiring singers and said that they all come from different walks of life and he feels happy he could help them become self-reliant and inspire others.

During the interview, Kailash Kher was also asked about how new-comers struggle in the industry and what advice he would give them. Kher said that at the start of a person’s career in the industry people tend to dish out useless advice to distract somebody from their goals.

But being stubborn and staying focused helped him. He also said that there are a lot of fraudsters in the industry who work as managers and waste your time. Kailash Kher further reflected that he faced all of these issues while trying to record an album but tried to stay focused on his goal. Addressing this issue further, he said that seniors from the industry should step up and help such newcomers and not let them get trapped in dangerous contracts and irrational terms.

