Kainaat Arora's Yoga Videos Are A True Inspiration For Fitness Enthusiasts

Kainaat Arora kickstarted her acting career with Grand Masti, which made its way to Bollywood's 100 crore club. Some of the most memorable performances of the actor came in Mankatha and Khatta Meetha. The actor, who is an active social media user, has a massive fan following of over one million. Fans of Kainaat Arora would know that she is a massive fitness enthusiast. Here are some of the yoga videos of Kainaat Arora:

Kainaat Arora's 'inspirational' yoga videos

Kainaat Arora often shares workout videos as well as yoga videos. The actor can be seen performing various rigorous workouts that help the actor with her flexibility. In the clip shared below, she can be seen performing Surya Namaskar. Sharing the video, she even mentioned the benefits of performing the yoga pose. She wrote, ''🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️

Benefits of #suryanamaskar

• Helps lose weight. Doing the Surya Namaskar at a faster pace than usual is a good cardio exercise that can help in losing weight. ...•Glowing skin. ... •Better digestive system. ... •Ensures regular menstrual cycle. ...•Brings down blood sugar level. ...

•Improves anxiety. ...•Helps your body detox. ...•Battles insomnia. #kainaatarora'' (sic).

In the video shared below, she can be seen performing an inverted yoga pose. Sporting a white t-shirt and black track pants, the actor can be seen acing the yoga pose. Sharing the video, she penned, ''🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️'' Have a look:

Kainaat Arora loves performing Surya Namaskar. She has often shared videos of her performing Surya Namaskar. Here, check out a couple of clips that showcase her performing this exercise. In the second clip, she can be seen motivating fans to perform yoga at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises. She captioned, ''🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️🧘‍♀️ #quarantinelife #Lifestyle #bliss🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️ 🧘‍♀️ #quarantinelife #lifestyle #bliss'' (sic).

In the clip shared below, the actor can be seen performing Chakrasana. She can be seen performing the yoga on her bed. Kainaat Arora accompanied the clip with a caption, ''#CHAKRAS #HEALING #MIND BODY CONNECTION #SLEEPING #WELLNESS #kainaatarora' (sic)'. Check out:

