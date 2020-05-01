Kajal Aggarwal Best Moments From 'Maattrraan' | Take A Look Here

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films. She has starred in many Tamil films over the years. She made her debut in the Tamil Film Industry with the film Pazhani in 2008 and has never looked back. One of her famous films is Maattrraan. Here are Kajal Aggarwal's best moments from the film Maattrraan.

In this film, Kajal Aggarwal was seen in a lead role opposite Suriya. In this film, Suriya is seen in the role of a conjoined twin. One of the twins falls in love with Kajal's character and then helps expose Suriya's father who has been running wrong experiments on kids through his milk drink.

Kajal Kaggarwal's best moments from Maattrraan

Kajal Aggarwal meets the conjoined twins for the first time

While Kajal Aggarwal is at the launch party of the new product, she eats a chilly fry which is very spicy. She then accidentally drinks alcohol instead of water and gets drunk. This leads to one of the most hilarious and lovely scenes of the film. She meets the twins for the first time and thinks that she is drunk but then learns that that are conjoined twins. She talks to one brother about poetry while the other one is talking to other girls.

Kajal Aggarwal goes too see the production house of the farm products

Kajal Aggarwal and the Russian spy go to the farm where the milk is produced. She goes to see how it is made and then she starts to collect evidence against the brand. This scene plays a crucial role in the film.

Kajal Aggarwal works as a translator in Mattrraan

While the hero learns the truth about his father's bad medicine, Kajal Aggarwal plays an important role. She translates all the things from Russian to Hindi so that the doctor can tell how to cure the disease. She plays a very important role in this film as a hero who helps save the day.

