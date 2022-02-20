Kajal Aggarwal Crosses 21 Million Followers On Insta; 'I Love You Back 21 MN Times Over'

Mommy-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Hey Sinamika. Ahead of the film's premiere, the south diva has treated her fans with a piece of delightful news. The Magadheera actor has crossed 21 million followers on Instagram. Marking the special occasion, Kajal shared some stunning throwback pictures from her photoshoot and also penned a heartwarming note for all her fans and followers.

Kajal Aggarwal crosses 21 million followers on Instagram

On Saturday, actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared many pictures. But, she dedicated a special post to celebrate her 21 million followers milestone. In the picture, Kajal was seen donned in a beautiful red netted lehenga that had a matching netted dupatta. For her hair, she opted for an open hair look. She completed her overall look with silver heels. Sharing the picture, the Singham actor captioned the post as "Thank you for the 21 million love my insta family. I love you right back 21 million times over! #strongertogether ❣️"

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. The couple confirmed their pregnancy on New Year's Eve with Gautam's special 2022 note and Kajal flaunting her baby bump. Currently, the Sita actor is busy promoting her upcoming film Hey Sinamika opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Kajal Aggarwal Promoting her upcoming film Hey Sinamika

On Saturday, February 19, Kajal took to Instagram handle and shared a slew of stunning photos of herself in a red bridal avatar along with promoting her upcoming movie Hey Sinamika.In the photos, Kajal can be seen donning a gorgeous designer red lehenga with a see-through dupatta on her forehead. Her bold lip shade enhanced the beauty of the picture. Sharing the post, the Hey Sinamika star captioned it as "#heysinamika coming to you on 3.3.22."

Hey Sinamika is slated to hit the big screens next month on March 3, 2022. It is directed by Brinda Gopal, the upcoming movie is bankrolled under the banner of Jio Studious. The plot of the film is still not clear but from the trailers, fans are assuming that the film is a complex modern romantic story.

Image: Instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial