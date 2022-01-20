Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Shares Glimpses From Her Prenatal Classes; See

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. The couple confirmed their pregnancy on New Year's Eve with Gautam's special 2022 note and Kajal flaunting her baby bump. Recently, the Magadheera actress took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of kickstarting her prenatal journey.

Kajal Aggarwal begins her prenatal journey

Talking to her Instagram handle actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a screenshot of her online classes with her trainer, as she begins her prenatal classes. Prenatal exercise classes are designed to give you the best and safest workout during pregnancy. The actress is seen flaunting her baby bump. The Singham actress glowed differently in the picture. She donned in comfortable black and white workout clothes and along with that she also wore her specs. Sharing the photo, the actress captioned it as "delighted to start my @physique57india PRENATAL JOURNEY."

Here take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's story:

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in a grand wedding on October 30, 2020, in Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The wedding customs were held in both Punjabi and Kashmiri traditions. They were best friends for seven years and dated for three years before tying the knot. Recently, the duo jetted off to Goa to welcome 2022 and there the couple put an end to Kajal's pregnancy rumours and confirmed the news.

Kajal Aggarwal upcoming projects

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva directorial Acharya. She also has the Tamil film Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in her kitty.

Image: Instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial