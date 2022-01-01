Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu To Become Parents In 2022? See Latter's Cryptic Post

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has started the new year off a good note as she shared a sweet post with her husband whilst reflecting on the past year. Touted as one of the most sought-after actors of the South film industry, the actor is also moving forward in her personal life as her husband, Gautam Kitchlu's recent post hinted at the couple becoming parents in 2022. The post came a week after the actor sparked pregnancy rumours after fans sported a small baby bump in one of her pictures.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu to become parents?

Taking to his Instagram on January 1, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu shared a sweet picture of the 36-year-old actor where she donned a yellow attire. Apart from her glowing face, fans noticed the caption Gautam chose for the picture as it consisted of pregnant woman emoji. He also wrote, ''Here’s looking at you 2022''

It was not long before fans started pouring in congratulatory messages as many believed that he confirmed the pregnancy rumours with the emoji. Although the actor is yet to officially confirm the news, she had also posted a picture New Year's Eve celebration where she sported a glamour green gown with glam makeup. On the other hand, Gautam Kitchlu wore a simple blue shirt with his hand resting on Kajal's belly. She shared the picture with the caption,

''So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam ❤️ Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)'' Kitchlu also posted a picture with the caption, ''#happynewyear2022 Wishing everyone good health, peace and love.''

As mentioned earlier, the actor sparked pregnancy rumours a week ago after she posted a picture with her friend on her Instagram story. In the picture, Kajal was seen in a white body-hugging dress. A few fans were quick to point out that the actor was sporting a small baby bump.

The actor tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu last year in an intimate wedding ceremony in Punjabi and Kashmiri traditions. They also recently welcomed a pooch into their family called Mia.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial