Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Seek Blessings At Tirumala Temple, Couple Honoured By Priest

Actor Kajal Aggarwal along with husband Gautam Kitchlu offered special prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala temple on Monday. Apart from their viral pictures that have been surfacing on social media, the couple was even honoured by the temple officials with silk cloth and the special Swami's tirdha prasadam.

During her temple visit, the Singham actor was seen dressed in a dark green kurta pyjama that she paired with an orange dupatta. As for her husband, Kitchlu was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama and covered up with red silk dupatta offered by the temple officials.

Kajal Aggarwal, husband visit Tirumala temple

Elated to visit the temple for the first time with her husband, Kajal while speaking to the media outside the holy shrine said that she is extremely delighted and happy to seek blessings at Sri Venkateswara Swami. She further added that she is in Tirupati for the Indian 2 movie shooting.

Other viral pictures and videos outside the temple showed the star obliging her fans to take selfies with her along with the paparazzi. Both Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020 and the duo welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings".

Meanwhile, with the shooting of Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal taking place in full swing, the actor has been prepping hard for her role in the forthcoming drama. While Aggarwal had two releases in 2022 - Hey Sinamika and Aacharya - she is now gearing up for Indian 2 which is touted to be an action drama. For her role in the upcoming movie, Kajal recently revealed that she has been taking ancient martial arts lessons, known as Kalaripayattu. She had earlier even shared a video on Instagram while giving a glimpse of her training for the ancient martial art.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Ayesha_kajalfan/Daily culture