Kajal Aggarwal Gets Kiss From Sister Nisha & Hubby Gautam Kitchlu At Baby Shower; See Pic

It was on New Year last month when Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu officially announced their pregnancy, thereby leaving their fandom rejoiced. Now, on Sunday, February 20, a special baby shower ceremony for Kajal Aggarwal was hosted by the celebrity couple. The South diva's sister Nisha Aggarwal recently took to social media to give fans a glimpse into the joyful event and it was all about love and smiles.

Kajal Aggarwal's special moment with her sister and husband

In the picture shared by Nisha Aggarwal, the soon mommy-to-be looked elated in a traditional red saree. Kajal Aggarwal also received a sweet kiss from her sister and hubby Gautam Kitchlu. The special moment of the trio captured in the camera made its way online on Monday afternoon. Needless to say, Kajal can be seen beaming with immense joy as she holds her baby bump in the new photo. Take a look at it below:

Kajal Aggarwal also took to Instagram to share a happy picture alongside Gautam Kitchlu from her baby shower ceremony. The parents-to-be can be seen warmly embracing each other in the photo. Check it out here:

Previously, on the occasion of New Year, the couple finally confirmed their pregnancy rumours with yet another mushy post. While making the announcement, Kajal shared, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam. Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the star has also been highlighting her issue with gaining weight during pregnancy. In a previous post, Aggarwal slammed all the trolls who had been body-shaming her. Posting a gleeful photo of herself, the actor penned a lengthy heartfelt note preaching to her followers to be kind.

She wrote, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work-place. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages/memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK. (sic)”

