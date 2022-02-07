Kajal Aggarwal Looks Like Ray Of Sunshine In Latest Pictures From Her Dubai Visit

Kajal Aggarwal is giving fans major vacation goals with glimpses from her recent visit to Dubai. In her latest Instagram post, the actor looks resplendent in a yellow dress as she poses amid the striking sun with a gorgeous beach backdrop. The 'softest caress' of the sun strikes her perfectly as she exudes her pregnancy glow.

For the uninitiated, the actor visited Dubai is in order to collect the UAE Golden Visa, an honour that has been earlier bestowed upon stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Farah Khan, and others. Expressing gratitude after receiving the coveted Golden visa, Kajal Aggarwal quipped that she's looking forward to more collaborations in the UAE.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 7, the Singham actor dropped two pictures of her posing in a balcony as the sunrays strike her face. She opted for a stunning yellow coloured dress with ruffle detailing on the sleeves and paired it up with a pair of statement earrings and sunglasses. In the caption, she mentioned, "The (sun emoticon) touching my face like the softest caress.. @rafflespalmdubai." Take a look.

After receiving the UAE's Golden Visa earlier this month, Kajal took to Twitter to share stills from the momentous occasion and penned a gratitude note for the same. “Happy to have received UAE’s Golden visa. This country has always been such huge encouragement for artists like us. Grateful and looking forward to future collaborations in the UAE. Big thank you to Mr. Muhammed Shanid of Juma Almheiri, Suresh Punnasseril, and Naressh Krishna,” she wrote.

The soon-to-be-mother will be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. Helmed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde as leads. The film has faced multiple postponements owing to the subsequent waves of the COVID pandemic, and will now release on April 29, 2022. Kajal will also be sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika. Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari in a pivotal role, the film will be hitting the silver screens on 3 March 2022.

