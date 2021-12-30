Last Updated:

Kajal Aggarwal, Neha Kakkar, Prachi Desai & More Celebs Head Out For New Year Celebrations

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Prachi Desai were among the many celebrities spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Lovebirds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport as they jetted off for their new year getaway. 

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The duo looked every bit stylish as they strutted in matching white sneakers. Neha opted for a lilac dress while Rohanpreet kept it casual with a t-shirt and shorts. 

Kajal Aggarwal
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kajal Aggarwal was also seen with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and parents at the Mumbai airport.

Kajal Aggarwal
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor looked simple yet stylish in a tan coloured dress with white sneakers, while her husband opted for simple jeans and a t-shirt 

Prachi Desai
5/7
Image: Viral Bhiyani

Prachi Desai made her way to the airport in an off white top with frilled sleeves and a pair of black jeans. 

Prachi Desai
6/7
Image: Viral Bhiyani

For the hairdo, Prachi Desai opted for a sleek bun, while her minimal makeup made for the perfect airport look. 

Giorgia Andriani
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Model Giorgia Andriani stepped out in a pair of vibrant orange lowers and a knotted black t-shirt. She amped up her look with a printed black hoodie 

Tags: Kajal Aggarwal, Neha Kakkar, Prachi Desai
