Kajal Aggarwal, Neha Kakkar, Prachi Desai & More Celebs Head Out For New Year Celebrations

Lovebirds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport as they jetted off for their new year getaway.
The duo looked every bit stylish as they strutted in matching white sneakers. Neha opted for a lilac dress while Rohanpreet kept it casual with a t-shirt and shorts.
The actor looked simple yet stylish in a tan coloured dress with white sneakers, while her husband opted for simple jeans and a t-shirt
Prachi Desai made her way to the airport in an off white top with frilled sleeves and a pair of black jeans.
For the hairdo, Prachi Desai opted for a sleek bun, while her minimal makeup made for the perfect airport look.
