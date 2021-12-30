Kajal Aggarwal, Neha Kakkar, Prachi Desai & More Celebs Head Out For New Year Celebrations

Last Updated: 30th December, 2021 17:27 IST

Model Giorgia Andriani stepped out in a pair of vibrant orange lowers and a knotted black t-shirt. She amped up her look with a printed black hoodie

For the hairdo, Prachi Desai opted for a sleek bun, while her minimal makeup made for the perfect airport look.

Prachi Desai made her way to the airport in an off white top with frilled sleeves and a pair of black jeans.

The actor looked simple yet stylish in a tan coloured dress with white sneakers, while her husband opted for simple jeans and a t-shirt

Kajal Aggarwal was also seen with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and parents at the Mumbai airport.

The duo looked every bit stylish as they strutted in matching white sneakers. Neha opted for a lilac dress while Rohanpreet kept it casual with a t-shirt and shorts.

Lovebirds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport as they jetted off for their new year getaway.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.