Kajal Aggarwal Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Husband Gautam With Happy Family Picture

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying the days of motherhood after welcoming her firstborn Neil Kitchlu into the world on April 19 with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. As the actor recently celebrated her husband Gautam's birthday, she penned an adorable wish for him while sharing their family picture for the very first time.

Kajal Aggarwal’s pens birthday wish for husband Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of her and her husband in which they can be seen holding their baby in their arms. While Gautam Kitchlu is seen gazing at their baby, Kajal Aggarwal was seen giving a peck on Gautam’s cheek. In the caption, she penned a birthday note on her son Neil’s behalf to his father that stated, “Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world we love you!” (sic)

In another post, she wished her husband a happy birthday by referring to her as her partner in crime, her BFF, her 3am and 12 noon. The note read, "My partner in crime, my bff, my 3am and 12 noon ! Have the happiest birthday with everything that your heart desires now and forever" (sic)

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional note where she talked about motherhood and how things have changed for her after welcoming Neil into her life. She wrote "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time.Ofcourse it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety."

