Kajal Aggarwal Pens Long Note Slamming Body-shamers; 'Let’s Learn To Be Kind'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. The couple put rest to Kajal's pregnancy rumours and confirmed the news on New Year's Eve with Gautam's special 2022 note and Kajal flaunting her baby bump. The Singham actress keeps treating fans with pictures of her pregnancy journey. Recently, the soon-to-be mom took to her social media handle and slammed body shammers who wrote some negative comments about the changes a woman's body undergoes during pregnancy.

Kajal Aggarwal opens up on body shaming

In the post, Kajal shared a picture of herself in front of a beach. She was donned in an off-white coloured one piece and a light pink and white coloured shirt. She completed her overall look with a hat and a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the picture, the Magadheera actress penned a long note. She wrote- "I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!" She further mentions how pregnancy is a natural process and a women's body undergoes a lot of changes during this time.

She further writes-" we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! "

Here take a look at her post-

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects

Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer film Acharya.Directed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde as leads. The film has faced multiple postponements due to the COVID pandemic, and will now release on April 29, 2022. Apart from this, Kajal will also be seen sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika starring Aditi Rao Hydari in a pivotal role, the film is slated to release on 3 March 2022.

Image: Instagram@kajalaggarwalofficial