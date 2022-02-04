Actor Kajal Aggarwal who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently joined the league of stars to receive the UAE's Golden Visa. The actor took to Twitter and expressed her ‘honour’ of receiving the Golden visa. Apart from Kajal, other stars to receive the honour include Dulquer Salmaan, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Farah Khan, and others.

Kajal in her post on the micro-blogging site mentioned that she is happy about receiving the Golden visa and also revealed how Dubai is a country for encouragement to artists. Earlier in December 2021, actor-filmmaker R Parthiepan became the first Tamil actor to receive Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates. The actor shared the news while posing for a picture with Suresh Punnasseril.

Kajal Aggarwal receives UAE Golden visa

“Happy to have received UAE’s Golden visa. This country has always been such huge encouragement for artists like us. Grateful and looking forward to future collaborations in the UAE. Big thank you to Mr. Muhammed Shanid of Juma Almheiri, Suresh Punnasseril, and Naressh Krishna,” Kajal excitedly wrote alongside the picture.

Kajal got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony in Mumbai on October 30, 2020. The wedding customs were held in both Punjabi and Kashmiri traditions. The two were best friends for seven years and dated for three years before tying the knot. The couple confirmed their pregnancy on New Year's Eve with Gautam's special 2022 note and Kajal flaunting her baby bump. Earlier, Kajal shared a picture on Instagram while giving a glimpse of her online classes with her trainer, as she began her prenatal classes.

To announce the pregnancy, the couple had penned a picture and a cryptic post along with it on New Year's Day. ''So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam... Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts (sic)'' Kitchlu wrote then.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will appear next in Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. Helmed by Siva Koratala, the film also stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde as leads. The star will also be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Brinda’s next titled Hey Sinamika.

Image: Twitter/@MsKajalAggarwal, Instagram