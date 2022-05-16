Kajal Aggarwal Shares Adorable Pic Of Gautam Kitchlu Performing 'papa Duties' With Neil

Kajal Aggarwal recently welcomed her son Neil Kitchlu into the world with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and embarked on the journey of motherhood on April 19. She often shares glimpses into her life with her newborn and receives heaps of love from her fans and followers. She recently took to social media to share a picture of Gautam Kitchlu performing 'papa duties' as he carried his son in his arms.

Kajal Aggarwal shares pic of Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil

The Hey Sinamika actor took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of her husband Gautam and their son spending some quality time together. Gautam was seen holding his son in his arms over his shoulder. The duo appeared to be sleeping and the picture received heaps of love. She captioned it, "papa duties" and hilariously wrote, "Both pass out, post a feed".

Have a look at the picture here

Kajal Aggarwal recently shared the first glimpse of her son on social media on the occasion of Mother's Day and penned down a sweet note for him. She called him a piece of her heart outside her body and mentioned he had already taught her so much. She called him 'precious' and wrote, "The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts." Several celebrities poured in wishes for the new mom and sent heaps of love to her newborn.

On Mother's Day, the actor was also the talk of the town after she was accused of plagiarism for a poem she posted online. An Instagram user named Sarah filed a copyright infringement complaint against the actor and wrote about it on social media as well. After facing heaps of backlash for posting the poem without crediting the author, Aggarwal later tagged her after a few hours but has now deleted the post.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial