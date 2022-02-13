Kajal Aggarwal Shares Glimpses Of Her Pregnancy Cravings; Asks Fans 'what’s Your Pick?'

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. The couple confirmed their pregnancy on New Year's Eve with Gautam's special 2022 note and Kajal flaunting her baby bump. Kajal is very active on her social media handle. Ever since the Magadheera actor announced her pregnancy she has been constantly treating fans with some of her amazing pictures and her pregnancy glow in the pictures is unmissable. The actor is currently embracing her pregnancy journey. Recently, she took to her social media handle and shared a picture that gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings.

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal poses with her favourite desserts

On, Sunday actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy cravings. In the picture, she was seen dressed in a yellow top and beige pants along with sunglasses and indo-western earrings. The Singham actor was all smiles as she posed with some mouth-watering desserts. Sharing the post, Kajal asked fans to pick one. She captioned the post as "Backlava, cupcakes, croquembouche - what’s your pick?" Here take a look at her post-

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. Last week, Kajal Aggarwal shared a long post slamming trollers who body-shamed her.

Kajal Aggarwal opens up on body shaming

A few days back, Kajal shared a picture of herself in front of a beach. She was donned in an off-white coloured one piece and a light pink and white coloured shirt. She completed her overall look with a hat and a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the picture, the Magadheera actor penned a long note. She wrote, "I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body-shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!" She further mentioned how pregnancy is a natural process and a women's body undergoes a lot of changes during this time.

She further said, " We don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives!". Here take a look at her post-

