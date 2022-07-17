Kajal Aggarwal Shares Glimpses Of Son Neil's First Holiday, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying the days of motherhood after welcoming her firstborn Neil Kitchlu into the world on April 19 with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. And as the actor recently took her son on his first holiday ever, she left her fans in awe as she posted a cute glimpse of her baby on social media from their trip to Goa.

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of the feet of her baby Neil on the sand. In the caption, she mentioned that it was Neil's first holiday. The caption read, “Neil’s first holiday #beachbaby #forthefirsttime”

Numerous celebrities and fans took to Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram post and dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, even the fans were left in awe of the feet she revealed of her baby and stated how cute it was while many others stated that they could not wait to meet their baby. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kajal Aggarwal’s latest Instagram post.

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional note where she talked about motherhood and how things have changed for her after welcoming Neil into her life.

She wrote "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time.Ofcourse it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety."

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial