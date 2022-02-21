Kajal Aggarwal Shares Loved-up Pic With Husband Gautam Kitchlu From Her Baby Shower; See

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is currently embracing her pregnancy journey. It was on New Year's when Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu officially announced the good news with Gautam's special 2022 note and Kajal flaunting her baby bump, thereby leaving their fandom rejoiced.

Kajal enjoys a massive fan following on her social media and recently crossed 21 million followers on Instagram. Ever since the Sita actor announced her pregnancy, she has been constantly treating fans with some of her amazing pictures and her pregnancy glow in the pictures is unmissable. Recently, the parents-to-be hosted a baby shower for their friends and family and treated fans with glimpses of the celebrations.

Kajal Aggarwal's baby shower

On Monday, actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared a loved-up picture with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. In the picture, Kajal was seen holding her husband from behind as they posed adorably for the picture. The soon-to-be parents were seen donned in traditional outfits. The Magadheera actor opted for a bright red and golden coloured saree. Whereas, Gautam was seen wearing a white kurta along with maroon coloured waistcoat. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Sharing the post the Special 26 actor captioned it as “Godbharai.”

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations ma’am.” Another wrote, "Badhai ho kajal 😮" While the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Apart from this, Kajal Aggarwal also gave fans a sneak peek into the rituals of the baby shower. In the pictures, the couple posed with their friends and family members. Here take a look -

Kajal Aggarwal crosses 21 million followers on Instagram

On Saturday, actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared many pictures. But, she dedicated a special post to celebrate her 21 million followers milestone. In the picture, Kajal was seen donned in a beautiful red netted lehenga that had a matching netted dupatta. For her hair, she opted for an open hair look. She completed her overall look with silver heels. Sharing the picture, the Singham actor captioned the post as "Thank you for the 21 million love my insta family. I love you right back 21 million times over! #strongertogether ❣️"

