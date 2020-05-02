Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments And Scenes From 'Yevadu'

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She has done several Telugu films over the years, one of which is Yevadu.

In this film, Kajal Aggarwal is seen in a role opposite Allu Arjun. She dies in the early half of the film and Allu Arjun also is heavily injured. He gets a face transformation and is transformed into star Ram Charan who then takes revenge for Kajal Aggarwal’s death.

Best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from Yevadu

Kajal Aggarwal confessing her love to Allu Arjun

Kajak Aggarwal confesses her love to Allu Arjun. She tells him that a don has been disturbing her. But Allu Arjun says that they will get married and then the don will not do anything. This moment of love is one of the best moments of Yevadu.

Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun go to get married

Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun go to get married, but the don turns up over there. They kidnap Kajal Aggarwal and then Allu Arjun saves her. But after seeing Allu Arjun in such an aggressive mood, she tells him that she does not want any of the violence and just wants to spend her life with him. So she tells him they should leave the city and move somewhere else.

Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun run away

Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun away from the town. While they try to run away from the town, they are again attacked by the same don. But this time, Kajal Aggarwal dies. Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal nearly die in front of each other in the bus, but Allu Arjun survives so that he can take revenge. This is the saddest moment of the film.

