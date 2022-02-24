Kajal Aggarwal's Sis Nisha Thrilled To Become Masi; 'can't Wait To Meet You Little Love'

Soon to be mom Kajal Aggarwal recently celebrated her baby shower with husband Gautam Kitchlu, sibling and former actor Nisha Aggarwal as well as other close family members. Nisha recently shared a beautiful picture alongside Kajal from the traditional 'God Bharai' ceremony and penned a heartfelt caption wishing Kajal and Gautam good luck as they embark on the journey of parenthood.

Expressing excitement on becoming a Masi soon, Nisha quipped that she can't wait to meet the 'little love' as it nears its arrival. Meanwhile, glimpses from the recently held function have been making rounds on social media. From Kajal and Gautam shedding smiles for the camera to Kajal being showered with kisses from Nisha and Gautam, the intimate ceremony looked all things dreamy.

Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha shares a special post for the mom to be

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, February 24, Nisha shared an adorable picture of the siblings from Kajal's baby shower. While Nisha is clad in a beautiful mint green traditional attire with intricate embroidery, Kajal looks gorgeous in a red saree with complimenting ornaments.

In the caption, Nisha wrote, "Yes! its officially official.. I’m having another baby, right here in this womb I’m touching. my baby no 2 is on it’s way! I can’t wait to meet you little love. #excitedmasitobe@kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug I wish you’ll good health and good strength forever! Wishing you both the bestest as you’ll take on new roles and begin this beautiful journey of parenting." Take a look.

While fans showered the sister duo with compliments like "beautiful sisters", "congratulations to you all", "lovely" among others, Kajal also responded to Nisha's sweet gesture. She wrote, "I love you so much! baby can’t wait to be in your arms dearest masi".

Announcing her pregnancy on the occasion of New Year, the Acharya actor shared a picture alongside Gautam as he caressed the actor's belly. In the caption, she wrote, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NISHAAGGARWAL)